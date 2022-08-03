Trap music pioneer T.I. is celebrating 12 years of marriage with Tameka "Tiny" Harris, who had some cute words to say about her longtime partner via an anniversary Instagram post.





Tiny thanked "the man of [her] dreams" for all the good he's brought into her life in the anniversary post shared a few days late. "Thank you for loving me with the way u do. After 21 years we find a way to be in love like we just met," wrote the Xscape star. "U are 4ever my King. Thank you for ALL that u do for me & our family! U just get better & better with time & all for our love."



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Two years ago, the 47-year-old singer spoke about why she filed for a divorce from T.I., before deciding against it. Since then, they seem to have been very happy around each other and haven't missed a chance to shower the other with love. Last year, T.I. bought Tiny a Maybach truck for their 11th wedding anniversary.

However, since their (almost) public separation, they've been in the news for much more disturbing reasons. A wave of allegations against the two accused them of sexual assault and drugging, charges they've since been cleared of by authorities in multiple jurisdictions. As a power couple in the music industry, these revelations may have tarnished their public image, but they've made it clear that their relationship remains strong and full of support.