'Tis the season of anniversaries as T.I. and Tiny are the latest couple who are celebrating yet another year of marriage. Recently, Stevie J. declared his love for wife Faith Evans on their big day back in mid-July, and just a few days ago Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys shared their affections on social media as they went all out for their nine-year anniversary. Tying them with nearly a decade together is the ever-in love couple T.I. and Tiny Harris who have left the kids at home while they're on full vacation mode.

The couple shared the same video clip on their Instagram pages where Tiny gets up close and personal with the camera as she shows off her crochet 'fit. T.I. was all smiles in the background as he held his wife tight, and although they may only have nine wedded years under their belts, these two have been together for nearly two decades.

"9yrs later & it feels like we on our honeymoon!!" Tiny wrote. "This love is crazy, unexplainable, passionate,rare, & real. I’m in love with the way u love me!! Happy Anniversary Big Daddy @troubleman31 I’m loving u 4ever!! #18yrsStrong #MrNMrsH #731." The pair have certainly had their hurdles, many of which have been played out for the public, but they always find their way back to one another.

Also, make sure to check out T.I. dropping knowledge about the history and significance of trap music in our first-ever documentary, T.I: REVELATIONS.