T.I. & Rick Ross Offer A Plethora Of Bars On "Respect The Code"

T.I. is a legend when it comes to hip-hop and whenever he drops new music, fans pay attention. This was especially true on Friday as T.I. came through with his brand new project called The L.I.B.R.A. With this album, T.I. has come through with a lengthy body of work that is packed with features. One of these features is none other than Rick Ross on the track "Respect The Code."

For hip-hop fans who love bars and rich instrumentals, "Respect The Code" is a must-listen. Here, we are given a jazzy instrumental with a brooding saxophone line that is repeated throughout the track. Meanwhile, Ross and T.I. trade verses about the "code" and tough decisions they have had to make as men.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hey, they say ignorance is bliss, huh?

I guess n***** is so blissful

Do anythingâ forâ dollars, the thoughtâ of havin' a fistful

Make ‘em switchâ sides when it lookin' grim and dismal

A coward dies a thousand deaths, no pistol

