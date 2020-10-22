Today is 21 Savage's birthday and, last night, he invited a bunch of his celebrity friends to celebrate with him. The shindig was a 70s-themed event, which hosted stars such as Young Thug, Lil Baby, and many more. We've already discussed Lil Baby's pimp outfit, dressing up with Jayda Cheaves and setting social media alight. It's time to talk about T.I. and Meek Mill's looks.

As you can expect, people went all-out in their get-ups for 21's birthday, making sure that they upstaged everyone else at the party. While it looked to be crowded, there were definitely people who stood out in the audience.

Meek Mill posted several stories on Instagram about the night, rocking a pronounced afro with a yellow turtleneck, some chains, and orange-tinted lenses.

T.I. and Tiny were also present for the festivities, and the former looked absolutely unrecognizable. If he weren't standing next to his wife, few people would likely clock him as the King of the South. That's how good his costume was. Tip and Tiny wore some big-ass furs while T.I. dusted off his pimp cane, growing out a full beard, putting on a paisley shirt, a silk scarf, and a purple suede fedora. They looked tremendous.

Who do you think looked the best from last night?

Happy birthday, 21!