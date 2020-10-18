T.I. & Conway Swap Bars On "1/2 Ticket"

T.I.'s very-well elder statesmen in the rap game but he's evidently still had a fire in his belly to release new music. The rapper released Dime Trap less than two years ago, returning this past Friday with his latest body of work, The L.I.B.R.A which showcases even more maturity than his last body of work which is what you want from any artist, really. It's an excellent showcasing of grown man rap, even down to the overwhelming amount of features on the project. Hustle Gang's London Jae and Griselda's Conway assist on the horn-heavy anthem, "1/2 Ticket." London Jae holds down hook duties while Tip and Conway deliver braggadocious bars detailing the respective rises from Atlanta and Buffalo to being dons in their own right.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Rocket, I got on my waist

It's real in these streets, you ain't got what it takes, yeah

I get a bag every week, by the end of the month, n****, watch what I make, uh

Watch what you say to me, last n**** got outta pocket got rocked in the face

