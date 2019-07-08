Borrowing money seldom ends well, especially when the recipient of the loan decides to dawdle on the repayment process. While many mild-mannered types might simply let some unsquared business go unresolved, Tip Harris has never stood among such a crowd. The Grand Hustle magnate recently found himself seeking to collect money from his signee 5ive Mics, to the tune of a cool one thousand. In order to facilitate the process, Tip reached out to the game's most effective debt collector, whose mere presence is enough to send lesser bodies into a state of failure. Of course, that man is none other than 50 "Fofty" Cent.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The pair recently connected over the weekend, sending 5ive a friendly warning message, seeped with sinister undertones. "It's Sunday, which means you're only a day away from Monday," says 50, addressing 5ive. "We want the fu*kin money by Monday 5ive." T.I. chimes in with an emphatic "or else." To prove he's not playing, T.I. proceeds to borrow an additional thousand from 50, essentially transferring 5ive's debt to the Power mogul.

The power move was enough to spur 5ive into action. The Ain't No Chill rapper slid into Tip's comments, requesting 50's cash app name to settle up. "My money good," he vows, after claiming to have received radio silence from Tip. " My phone ain’t rung sir," replies the Troubleman. "Don’t even trip I’m pullin UP on ya in a few. Just sit TIGHT."