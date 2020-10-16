mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

T.I. & 21 Savage Have Lots Of Reasons To "Thank God"

Dre D.
October 16, 2020 09:40
266 Views
Grand Hustle LLC / EMPIRE

Thank God
T.I. Feat. 21 Savage
Produced by Hitmaka

21 Savage and T.I. get introspective on this cut from "The L.I.B.R.A."


T.I. is one of the more outspoken artists in the game, so much so that you'd be forgiven for forgetting the caliber of artist he is at times.

With his latest album The L.I.B.R.A., which drops today, Tip takes it back to the soulful South for his best album since King

21 Savage joins Tip over a soulful beat from producer Hitmaka (formerly known as Yung Berg) to discuss blessings, pain, and lost friends.

Tip is at his finest again with straightforward conversational bars that recall a simpler time when "What You Know" was on the charts: "what the Bible say about faith without work/you can still do everything right and get murked." 

Check out "Thank God" below and stream The L.I.B.R.A. on your favourite streaming service. Share your thoughts with us in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics

Body took a minute but we got it in
Lost a couple M's, lost a couple friends
Gotta take some losses if you wanna win
Disrespect, it's damn near mandatory that we gotta spin
Tryna hibernate, we give his nest the kin
Encore, f*ck it, hit they block again
I embrace the struggle cause I understand
Fell in love with hard times, they turned me to a f*cking man 

T.I.
