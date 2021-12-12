thuy Sings Her Heart Out On “snowing in LA”

thuy is an R&B vocalist on the rise, and her latest single “snowing in LA” is a testament to that. The songstress delivered the angelic ballad on Wednesday, December 8th; less than two months after she shared her incredible 9-track debut EP, i hope u see this.

“The song is about when you’re in a relationship in another city that is not your hometown so when the holidays come around, everyone goes back home and the city becomes a ghost town. For me that’s LA,” the singer revealed.

“The holidays are usually about travel and seeing family and my partner might want to go home to see his family for the holidays, but I’m over here needy and I want him to stay. So the song is just me telling him how much I want him to stay in LA and how we can make a special holiday for the two of us. It might not be snowing here but we have each other.”

As reported by Urban Bridgez, thuy knew at the young age of nine that she wanted to be a pop star, but because she didn’t see herself represented in the industry, she instead chased a career in medicine. After a few years of feeling underwhelmed, she finally took a leap and pursued her passion, which is clearly working in her favour.

Check out “snowing in LA” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This ain’t an ordinary Xmas I know

But we can make it a winter wonderland

Street lights, bright lights deck the nights with u

The city move fast but it slow now

We can drive right down Hollywood to see the stars

Spend the night on the boulevard

