mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thutmose Touches Road On His Latest Release "On The Run"

Aron A.
August 01, 2020 15:28
103 Views
10
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

On The Run
Thutmose

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Thutmose dedicates his latest release to all women who've worked on the frontlines of historical moments.


Ever since the release of 2018's Man On Fire, Thutmose has made major strides on international grounds. Placements on major film soundtracks to huge collaborations, Thutmose is on his way to make his mark on the music industry.

It's hard to predict what direction Thutmose will go into next with each of his releases and this week's "On The Run" is no different. Bringing tinges of dream-pop to the table, Thutmose blends melodies and bars effortlessly for one of his most impressive singles to date.

"This song is dedicated to all the women who have been fighting on the frontlines and leading these historic movements while still not being championed as I feel they should be. From Oluwatoyin Salau to the women who founded Black Lives Matter. This is for them," he said in a statement about the song.

Peep his new offering below.

Quotable Lyrics
What you know about my wild lifestyle, what you know?
They be going go crazy, go crazy night long
Gunshots runnin' low
Nine cars in a row
Po pullin' on the door

Thutmose
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  103
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Thutmose
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Thutmose Touches Road On His Latest Release "On The Run"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject