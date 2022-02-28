Thutmose Takes A Trip On "Lucy"

It feels like it's been a minute since we've received some solo vibes from Thutmose. The rapper released his last single, "Bigger Picture" in June 2021 and has remained somewhat under the radar since. From the looks of his Instagram page, he's been cooking up a lot of new music lately. However, it's been nearly four years since he dropped off Man On Fire and fans are anticipating a new body of work.

Thankfully, it seems like it could be coming sometime soon. On Friday, he slid through with his latest single, "Lucy." Breezy production takes the lead as Thutmose subtly details his experiences with LSD.

Last year, the rapper revealed Best of Both Worlds: Side A & B including the single, "Love In The Morning" with Rema and R3HAB.

Check his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I popped a pill and now she popped it on me

Sloppy toppy got my vision blurry

She tryna lick it like a McFlurry

I shoot from 30 like I'm Stephen Curry