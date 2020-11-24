Thutmose Brings Good Vibes Only On "My Maria"

Thutmose's debut project, Man On Fire truly caught our attention. He's one of the most versatile new artists out right now. From Lagos to Brooklyn, there's a worldly influence to his music that holds no boundaries, and his latest single, "My Maria" is a testament to that. Thut's latest single is a melodious banger that's fitting to set the mood to any pre-drink. Backed by afrobeats rhythms, Thut reflects on those late-night excursions with an infectious hook and sharp delivery.

Thut's been active this year throughout the pandemic. The rapper dropped his latest offering, "On The Run" earlier this year which continued to make waves. Ahead of "My Maria," he gave fans a taste of what to expect in 2021 with Best Of Both Worlds: Side A.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad boy, got rocks like VV

Come close, see the ice in 3D

See the gang gang moving freely

Come around and put 'em in the game like Luigi