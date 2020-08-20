mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thutmose & Rema Connect With R3HAB For "Love In The Morning"

Aron A.
August 19, 2020 21:14
R3HAB breathes new life into Thutmose & Rema's "Love In The Morning."


Thutmose has been one of the most promising young artists out there right now. He can rap, sing, and he truly has a solid ear for production that allows him to pretty much dive into any type of genre he wants to. The Nigerian-born artist came through with a massive single alongside Rema titled, "Love In The Morning." It served as Rema's first ever collaboration and made some serious rounds across the world. Now, they've brought R3HAB into the fold for a re-work of the track that elevates the sounds to new heights. With a health blend of EDM and afrobeats, R3HAB transforms the 2019 song into a vibrant smash fitting for the summer.

Check it out below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
When I hit it in the morning
Ooh, in the bed, in the shower
Just tell me where you want it

