Thutmose & Rema Connect With R3HAB For "Love In The Morning"

Thutmose has been one of the most promising young artists out there right now. He can rap, sing, and he truly has a solid ear for production that allows him to pretty much dive into any type of genre he wants to. The Nigerian-born artist came through with a massive single alongside Rema titled, "Love In The Morning." It served as Rema's first ever collaboration and made some serious rounds across the world. Now, they've brought R3HAB into the fold for a re-work of the track that elevates the sounds to new heights. With a health blend of EDM and afrobeats, R3HAB transforms the 2019 song into a vibrant smash fitting for the summer.

Quotable Lyrics

When I hit it in the morning

Ooh, in the bed, in the shower

Just tell me where you want it