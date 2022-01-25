Thundercat, eclectic and enigmatic instrumentalist/vocalist, is responsible for some excellent storytelling. His albums, namely 2017's Drunk and 2020's It Is What It Is, are full of narrative twists and turns. His contributions to Kendrick Lamar's cinematic universe, through an integral role in To Pimp A Butterfly's construction, display an understanding of story and concepts through music. Now it's time to see if Thundercat's musical attributes and understanding translate to television.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thundercat's journey into acting will begin in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett. When speaking on his role in the illustrious franchise, Thundercat stated "Thank you, John, Dave, Rob and the family at Disney and Star Wars for giving me a chance, I have loved Star Wars my whole life. I'm happy to be part of its legacy."

On Tuesday, January 24th, Thundercat showed a poster of the character he will be playing on his Instagram page. Artists and collaborators expressed their excitement, pride, and awe about the news in the comment section:





Thundercat's acting career could add to his already impressive list of accolades. The musician/songwriter has a few GRAMMYs under his belt. The first came in 2016, when he won Best Rap/Sung Performance for his part in Kendrick Lamar's track "These Walls". Later, in 2020, Thundercat won the award for Best Progressive R&B album with It Is What It Is. The album boasted a star-studded roster of features, including EMMY, Golden Globe, and GRAMMY award-winning journeyman Childish Gambino.

