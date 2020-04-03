Thundercat Shares "It Is What It Is" Ft. Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, & More

Fusing genres is a Thundercat specialty. On his latest release, Is Is What It Is, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter blends R&B, funk, soul, and futuristic sounds to deliver a smooth, jam-filled project. Thundercat has endured much throughout his career—and life—to bring him to the place he is now. The title of his album is a phrase commonly used by millions that speak on accepting things as they are.

“It feels like a place of rest, a bit, for me,” Thundercat told Entertainment Weekly. “Even saying it to myself sometimes makes things feel a bit better. It's a hard thing.” If you listen to the record hard enough, you'll find that you hear the lyrics "it is what it is" sprinkled throughout the album. Thundercat has also called on a handful of other artists to assist him on the project including Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign, Louis Cole, Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, Zack Fox, Lil B, and Pedro Martins. Give It Is What It Is a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Lost in Space / Great Scott / 22-26

2. Innerstellar Love

3. I Love Louis Cole ft. Louis Cole

4. Black Quails ft. Steve Lacy, Steve Arrington, & Childish Gambino

5. Miguel's Happy Dance

6. How Sway

7. Funny Thing

8. Overseas ft. Zack Fox

9. Dragonball Durag

10. How I Feel

11. King of the Hill

12. Unrequited Love

13. Fair Chance ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B

14. Existential Dread

15. It is What it is ft. Pedro Martins

[via]