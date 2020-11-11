Thundercat Releases Floating Point Remix Of "Fair Chance"

Thundercat came through with his latest offering, It Is What It Is earlier this year. Merging his penchant for psychedelia and jazz, his latest project was led by the single, "Fair Chance" which features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. Today, he offered a brand new remix for the single, handled by Floating Points who bring an electro-wave feel with a touch of groovy nostalgia to keep the party going.

"This song is about Mac [Miller]," Thundercat said in a press release about the original song. "When he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty Dolla $ign’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did."

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

We were just gettin' lifted

Yesterday, yesterday

Now we just reminiscin'

On yesterday, yesterday

