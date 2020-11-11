mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thundercat Releases Floating Point Remix Of "Fair Chance"

Aron A.
November 11, 2020 13:56
Fair Chance (Floating Points Remix)
Thundercat & Floating Points Feat. Lil B & Ty Dolla $ign

Floating Point revamps Thundercat's "Fair Chance" ft. Lil B and Ty Dolla $ign for a new remix.


Thundercat came through with his latest offering, It Is What It Is earlier this year. Merging his penchant for psychedelia and jazz, his latest project was led by the single, "Fair Chance" which features Ty Dolla $ign and Lil B. Today, he offered a brand new remix for the single, handled by Floating Points who bring an electro-wave feel with a touch of groovy nostalgia to keep the party going.

"This song is about Mac [Miller]," Thundercat said in a press release about the original song. "When he passed it shook the ground for the artist community. Ty Dolla $ign’s a strong dude and when he heard the song he knew exactly what it should be. I was there when he recorded it. We talked about what it was, and he did what he felt was right to it, and I love what he did."

Peep the record below. 

Quotable Lyrics
We were just gettin' lifted
Yesterday, yesterday
Now we just reminiscin'
On yesterday, yesterday

 

