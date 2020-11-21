NBA free agency officially started on Friday night, and so far, it's been full of drama. Perhaps the biggest storylines so far are how Dwight Howard left the Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers, all while Montrezl Harrell left the Clippers to join their crosstown rivals, the Lakers. It's been a fun night keeping track of all of the deals and it's clear that some teams were working overtime to get something done.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder finalized a deal that would send Steven Adams to NOLA. The Pelicans lost some of their Centers in free agency and they needed a player like Adams to fill that void. While the full terms of the deal have not been reported, it's clear that Adams will no longer be on the Thunder.

The Thunder are in full rebuild mode right now and have been trading away some of their best players. Chris Paul was traded earlier this week, and now, Adams will also be packing his bags. GM Sam Presti has been accumulating more draft picks than anyone knows what to do with, which just goes to show this team is all about building for the future.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest free agency news.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images