During his time with the Charlotte Hornets, Kemba Walker was a phenomenal point guard who actually gave the team a fighting chance to win. Back in 2019, the Hornets opted to not give him the supermax deal, which allowed Walker to leave and sign with the Boston Celtics. After a couple of years of frustration, Walker found himself on a brand new team in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Immediately after this deal was made, there were rumblings that the Thunder would trade Walker again as they wanted to continue their draft pick haul. Eventually, the rumors died down as the NBA playoffs marched on, never to be heard of again, until now.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Kemba Walker is reportedly on the trading market. Walker is owed upwards of $73 million over just two seasons and under the current climate, this is just too much for the Thunder to take on. The team is more concerned with building through the draft, and Walker simply isn't part of that future.

Walker is a player who could definitely do damage on multiple teams, however, he might not end up on a contender anytime soon, as most of them already have superstar point guards.

