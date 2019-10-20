A North Carolina senior home has fired three of its employees after they were caught leading a fight club putting its residence in the ring who suffer from dementia. According to The New York Post, Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26 have all been charged with assaulting disabled citizens at Danby House in Winston-Salem.

The trio has been charged with encouraging residents to fight each other and also abusing residents. One specific incident accused McKey of pushing a 73-year-old woman into her room while Tyson and Jordan filmed. Court documents detail how the same 73-year-old woman began to fight another 70-year-old woman as the trio of suspects encouraged them, watched and filmed the fight.

"Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care and as such, McKey, Tyson, and Jordan were terminated immediately in June when community management was alerted to this situation,” the facility said in a statement.

“Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”