We are reporting on unfortunate news today. According to CNN, a total of three members of the New York Police Department have committed suicide in less than 10 days based on reports by the Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill. The suicide chain began last week when a respected chief and experienced detective which O'Neill described as a "promising 29-year-old police officer with six years on the job" ended his life. Two more cops proceeded to end their lives shorty afterward. The occurrence is what the Police Commissioner calls a "mental health crisis."

"And we -- the NYPD and the law enforcement profession as a whole -- absolutely must take action," O'Neill shared in a statement. "This cannot be allowed to continue. Cops spend so much of their days assisting others. But before we can help the people we serve, it is imperative that we first help ourselves." The commissioner urged members of the police force to "connect yourself or your friends and colleagues to the assistance that is so close by. We must take care of each other. We must address the issue -- now --- because it will not go away on its own. We must speak out. And we must end this crisis, together."

