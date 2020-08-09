Kobe Bryant's impact on and off the court will always be remembered by adoring fans and sports historians. His five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers are legendary, and it is well-established that Kobe is a Top 5 player of all-time. His sneaker line with Nike was just as iconic and while Nike took a bit of a break when it came to dropping new Kobe shoes, it seems as though they are gearing up to drop three highly-anticipated Nike Kobe 5 Protro offerings.

The first of these offerings is the white, black, and gold "Big Stage Parade" colorway, which was made to commemorate Bryant's fifth championship from back in 2010. From there, we have a classic purple, gold, and black model which pays homage to his Los Angeles Lakers. Finally, we have the Elite Youth Basketball League colorway which is dressed in dark green and white. The "Big Stage Parade" is slated for August 23rd, while the "Lakers" and "EYBL" color schemes drop on August 24th and 29th, respectively.

These release dates come from j23app on Twitter, who is a reliable source when it comes to all things sneaker related. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will make sure to update you in case any of this information changes.

Image via Nike (EYBL)

Image via Nike (Lakers)

Image via Nike (Big Stage Parade)