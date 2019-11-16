Three people were wounded after a shooting during a high school football game in New Jersey on Friday.

According to NBC News, players and fans alike all fled for cover at 8:30 pm when gunshots rang off during the game. A 10-year-old child was struck by a bullet and is currently in critical condition at a nearby hospital, while a 27-year-old man was also hit and will require surgery. A 15-year-old was also grazed but has since been released from the hospital.

The five suspects, Alvin Wyatt; Michael Mack; Tyrell Dorn; Shahid Dixon; and Vance Golden, were all arrested by police and face charges of unlawful possession of a weapon. Wyatt is being charged with attempted murder and Dixon is being charged with eluding.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner released a statement exonerating the involvement of students from either school saying, "The venue simply presented an opportunity for criminals to pursue their own form of petty vengeance against one another. As a result, an innocent child was caught and injured in their crossfire. Our community will not be held hostage by a few idiots intent on jeopardizing our safety and the safety of our children."

You can see the moment the shooting took place in the fan-recorded video below.