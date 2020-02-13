The official return of Three 6 Mafia will take place this spring as Juicy J and DJ Paul have shared the tour dates for the long-awaited reunion. Sharing the news with Billboard, Juicy J, and DJ Paul will be uniting on seven dates across America. Kicking off in Denver on March 6th, they'll continue their tour in Minneapolis and Cleveland for their March dates.

As Three 6 Mafia head down to the South, they'll be joined by the original Hypnotize Camp Members, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat. Starting the Southern leg in New Orleans, they'll be joined by the No Limit Soldiers who will also appear at their Charlotte, NC date. Three 6 Mafia will return to their stomping grounds of Memphis, TN for the Beale Street Music Festival before concluding their run in St. Louis, MO on May 23rd.

"Yeahhhhhh! The Mafia back on the slab," DJ Paul said. "This a must see! We want everyone to come and be a part of history. We have been one of the most hits makin' -- most influential groups of all times! We'll have more dates announced soon, [but] we need all real Mafia fans to tap in and turn up! Go grab some Hypnotize Minds gear and don’t meet me there, beat me there!"

Peep the dates below with more dates to be announced in the near future.

March 6 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

March 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

March 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

April 10 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center (w/ No Limit Soldiers)

May 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Colosseum (w/ No Limit Soldiers)

May 23 - St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena