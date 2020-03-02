Three 6 Mafia is facing a brand new lawsuit from a Memphis-based group who claimed Juicy J and DJ Paul have ripped them off over 150 times. According to TMZ, a group of artists based out of Memphis claim Three 6 Mafia committed "over 150 independent acts of copyright infringement from more than 100 individual sound recordings."



The group of artists who've collectively come against DJ Paul and Juicy J said that they all came up around the same time that Three 6 Mafia was trying to establish themselves. Along the way, they'd all collaborate with this group of artists claiming they produced, recorded, and wrote for Three 6 Mafia but never received a check for their efforts. On top of that, they said Three 6 Mafia was one of the many groups under DJ Paul and Juicy J's umbrella that they created to make money off of other people's work. They said this is how they've been able to make millions of dollars off of their labor. "Tear Da Club Up" and "MEMPHIS" are two songs Three 6 is accused of ripping off.

Three 6 Mafia is being sued for copyright infringement, damages and an injunction blocking them from profiting off of their work with attorney Bradley Eiseman representing the group of artists.

This arrives just weeks after DJ Paul and Juicy J announced the Three 6 Mafia reunion tour which kicks off this Friday in Denver.