Thouxanbanfauni Unleashes New Project "Clairvoyance"

Thouxanbanfauni is back in action with a brand new project. The rapper came through this week with his latest offering, Clairvoyance. Marking the rapper's first full-length drop of 2020, Fauni comes through with 16 tracks with a run time of close to 40 minutes. Though Fauni holds down the majority of the tracklisting on his own, he does enlist some help from the likes of Lil Yachty, Black Kray, and 12TilDee.

CLAIRVOYANCE arrives as his follow-up to 2019's October 34th. His latest project includes the previously released singles, "Deja Vu," "Domino" and "American Muscle."

Peep the project and tracklist below.