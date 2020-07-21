mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thouxanbanfauni Unleashes New Project "Clairvoyance"

Aron A.
July 21, 2020 15:48
CLAIRVOYANCE
Thouxanbanfauni

Thouxanbanfauni unleashes a brand new project ft. Lil Yachty and more.


Thouxanbanfauni is back in action with a brand new project. The rapper came through this week with his latest offering, Clairvoyance. Marking the rapper's first full-length drop of 2020, Fauni comes through with 16 tracks with a run time of close to 40 minutes. Though Fauni holds down the majority of the tracklisting on his own, he does enlist some help from the likes of Lil Yachty, Black Kray, and 12TilDee.

CLAIRVOYANCE arrives as his follow-up to 2019's October 34th. His latest project includes the previously released singles, "Deja Vu," "Domino" and "American Muscle." 

Peep the project and tracklist below.

  1. AMERICAN MUSCLE
  2. MYRTLE BEACH
  3. TSUKUYOMI
  4. DEJA VU
  5. TOKYO DRIFT (Ft. Lil Yachty)
  6. BLACK OUT BOYZ 4LIFE
  7. ENGAGE (Ft. 12TilDee)
  8. SOUPED UP!
  9. STRYO STRAINS
  10. BIG DAWG
  11. ROTTWEILER
  12. DOMINO
  13. FULLY FLARED
  14. FIRESTONE
  15. EUPHORIA IN GLORIA
  16. PARADOX
