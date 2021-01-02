ThouxanBanFauni Takes It "Outside"

Thouxanbanfauni and Wheezy have teamed up to bring us a banger right on the tip of the New Year. Entitled "Outside," the bass-heavy single features an irresistible instrumental. Wheezy takes a gorgeous guitar riff and pairs it with an alien-sounding synth over trap percussions. The sound meshes to create a tune you want to keep on repeat.

Thouxanbanfauni drops warning bars to anyone trying to test him and his crew, claiming they can catch him outside. A somewhat tired sounding delivery doesn't really give Thouxanbanfauni the same energy we're used to. However, "Outside" is still a dope track that needs to be loaded into your playlists immediately.

Quotable Lyrics

Big dick enÐµrgy firepower, Calvin Klein

All black wardrobÐµ, you still see me if you're blind

Wallahi, niggas break soon as they hear the time

Wallahi, niggas police, really pigs, really swine

Wallahi, niggas come from Muslim tip until they slime

Got a knife up in your back and you knew that nigga slide