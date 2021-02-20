Thouxanbanfauni Lives It Up On "Time Of My Life"

Thouxanbanfauni never stops working. The rapper has put out so much music over the span of his relatively short career that it's hard to keep up with sometimes. This week, he returned with his latest body of work, Time Of My Life. The rapper's latest project serves as his first of the year along with 16 tracks in total. He handles the majority of the project on his own but he does get a few guest appearances from artists like frequent collaborator UnoTheActivist and MDMA.

The new project from Fauni arrives after a highly productive year in 2020 that included the release of projects like, FALL and CLAIRVOYANCE.

Peep the latest project from Thouxanbanfauni below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of Time Of My Life.