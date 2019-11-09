mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thouxanbanfauni Keeps It Spooky For "October 34th"

Karlton Jahmal
November 09, 2019 11:42
October 34th
Thouxanbanfauni

Midnight drive music


Thouxanbanfauni has blessed his fans with a new project. The Atlanta rapper touched down with October 34th," a project that keeps the spirit of Halloween alive. Although thematically there aren't many references to the holiday, the vibe of the instrumentals gives you the midnight drive vibe. Thouxanbanfauni is at his best when taking his time, like on the banger "Solid Pt. II" and "Diet Plan."

The 7-track project is easy to digest but will leave you wanting more. That isn't a bad thing. Thouxanbanfauni does a good job of creating enough good music that he can break them off in small projects to keep his fans coming back. October 34th has great production, memorable hooks, and fun verses. Check out the project and let us know what you think below. 

