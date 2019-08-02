Thouxanbanfauni Is "Seein Colors" On His New EP

Atlanta is known as one of the most potent breeding grounds for new school hip-hop artists and Thouxanbanfauni is one of the rappers impressing people out there right now. He's been teasing the arrival of some new music for a minute and finally, he decided to drop last night, coming through with his Seein Colors EP.

When Fauni Figueroa dropped the lead single "Not For Nobody," his fans were excited to hear what would come next. Much like that cut, the full body of work is filled with hard-hitting bangers, bass-rattling anthems and calculated flows. Highlights include "Gone Wit It" and "Dirt Devil." Have a listen below and let us know what you think!

Tracklist:

1. Caught In My Glo

2. Same Color Syrup

3. Interstellar

4. Gone Wit It

5. Dirt Devil

6. Numbers

7. Not For Nobody