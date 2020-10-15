Thouxanbanfauni Drops Off Spacey New Single "Tennessee Titan"

Thouxanbanfauni was part of a generation of underground SoundCloud adjacent rappers that came up in Atlanta that included some of hip hop's biggest names today, including Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, and MexikoDro.

He and UnoTheActivist stuck out from that group with their dead-eyed take on the minimal trap music coming out of the city at that time and their collaborative project For Christ Sake was a perfect showcase of the weirdo trap they pioneered.

Fauni's recent releases have doubled down on this style, revealing a penchant for brooding beats that allow his lowkey flow to shine.

He returns with "Tennessee Titan," a new single he uploaded to SoundCloud last night. An ethereal synth driven beat from producer Jootsu puts Fauni in his bag as he discusses his brand new Hermes from Venice and Nascar racing with no license.

It's the Atlanta rapper's strongest offering in some time, reminding us all how talented Fauni is at setting a vibe.

Check out "Tennessee Titan" below. Are you feeling the latest loosie from Thouxanbanfauni? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

AP brighter than a Breightling

This year I'm goin for thÐµ Heisman

Yeah I'm Atlanta's finest

Want smoke, pussy boy don't try it