Thouxanbanfauni Drops Off His New Album, "FALL"

Thouxanbanfauni has been one of the most impressive artists out of Tennessee and he has brought plenty of youthful exuberance to his music. Just three months ago, the artist came through with a brand new five-track EP called CLAIRVOYANCE, and now, he is right back with a brand new full full-length album called FALL which is perfect considering we are now in the Fall season.

Unlike his CLAIRVOYANCE effort which had a feature from Lil Yachty, this latest project does not contain a single feature. Thouxanbanfauni has always been about handling his tracks himself, and this latest album definitely stays true to that trend. Each track contains Fauni's signature vibe and if you're a fan of the artist, this is definitely a project you will appreciate.

Give the project a listen and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Tracklist:

1. FALL

2. SELF LOVE

3. THUMP

4. HOW YOU FIGURE

5. BANDO BB

6. LOTTERY LEAF

7. METAL

8. NO COMING BACK

9. QUESTIONABLE MORALITY

10. WRAITH

11. WOUNDS

12. 11

13. WINDOW