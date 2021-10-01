Thouxanbanfauni Drops New Mixtape "TTB: Streets Chose Me"

Atlanta has one of the most loaded hip-hop scenes in the world. By now, you likely already know of all the main players in Atlanta, but even the underground is special, with Thouxanbanfauni remaining consistent for a long time. Alongside UnoTheActivist, Fauni Figueroa has been one of the most integral parts of Atlanta's buzzing underground for the last five years, and he's officially back with yet another new project, titled TTB: Streets Chose Me.

The new full-length project includes fifteen new songs and features from some of Fauni's favorite collaborators, including MDMA, OG Maco, and more. The mixtape is filled with fun, hyper-pop leaning beats, which are perfect for Fauni to do his thing with.

Let us know what you think about the new music, and stay tuned for even more because, if you know Fauni, you know he's probably already back in the studio.

Tracklist:

1. Gladiator

2. Major Paper

3. IG Thot (feat. MDMA)

4. Dead Cypher (feat. $odaMan & Yella Badana)

5. Hella Aim (feat. LC Levi)

6. Death Wish (feat. NevaChangedLux)

7. Forever Known

8. One

9. Jaws

10. Big Bandz (feat. MDMA)

11. Who The Fuck Is You

12. Let Me Down (feat. OG Maco)

13. Bust Back (feat. Gavo & MDMA)

14. Kehlani

15. Knots