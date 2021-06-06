mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Thouxanbanfauni Comes Through With Some Wavy Vibes On "IRS"

Alexander Cole
June 06, 2021 10:43
Image via Thouxanbanfauni

Thouxanbanfauni's new song "IRS" is filled with braggadocios bars.


Tennessee artist Thouxanbanfauni has been known for consistently coming out with dope projects and some catchy, energetic songs. Sometimes, Thouxanbanfauni prefers to go with a more wavy and lowkey approach, which is always appreciated by his fans. On Friday, that is exactly what he came through with thanks to his latest track, "IRS."

In this track, the artist likens himself to the IRS as he raps about repossessing a man's car after stealing his girl. We get a plethora of other braggadocios bars, all while we get a hypnotic and atmospheric instrumental that helps bolster the entire song. Overall, it's yet another solid effort from Thouxanbanfauni and if you're interested in giving the track a listen, you can do so, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Just got a new Draco
My partner was lettin' it go for the low like bet
Set a n***a up like a fly and a spider
Web, put that boy up in the net
Bitch you won't be in no wedding, you here for aesthetic

