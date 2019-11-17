Disney+ only released last week, but accounts for the service are already being attacked by hackers. Tech outlet ZDNet.com is reporting that thousands of user's account information are already available on the black market. Many accounts are being posted for free or between $3 to $11.

Disney+ amassed over 10 million subscribers in its first 24 hours of release.

Many subscribers have messaged the support twitter page with complaints such as one user who wrote, "Disney + launch has been absolutely horrible. Their customer service is no help at all and apparently, hundreds of accounts were hacked and sold online. My account got hacked & email/password changed, thankfully I canceled my subscription before the hack." Another user said, "#distwitter has anyone’s @disneyplus account been hacked? My friend’s was; hackers changed email and password. Now she’s completely blocked from her 3-year prepaid Disney+ account. She’s been on hold for >2 hours." There are tons of these complaints hidden amongst other, more trivial issues that are to be expected for such a big launch.

So far, Disney has not commented on the hacks. If you use the same password for all your sites, you might want to consider updating your password. Be on the lookout for any suspicious emails about passwords being changed from Disney+.