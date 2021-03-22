A woman in Los Angeles is accusing Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch of sexual misconduct as apart of a broader exposé by Los Angeles Times regarding the now-closed Hollywood club, Cloak & Dagger. The report claims club owners Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson routinely turned a blind eye to sexual misconduct in the venue.

The woman, Hannah Harding, alleges that Middleditch approached her on the dance floor and made "lewd sexual overtures" toward her and her girlfriend. After shooting down numerous advances, the Times writes that he "kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club's operations manager, Kate Morgan."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Morgan claims when she informed Bravin and Patterson, they "dismissed it."

Harding shared DMs from Middleditch, in which, he apologizes for his behavior. "I had no idea my actions were that weird for you," he wrote. "... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

The woman added that she saw Middleditch groping other women that night as well.

"As far as I am aware, they reported every incident to us, and to my knowledge, we dealt with every single issue brought to our attention," Patterson said in a statement.

Bravin added: "Our goal from day one was to create the safest space possible."

Bravin and Patterson closed the club in January shortly after the Times reached out for comment.

[Via]