Jordan Brand reportedly has plans to release a new Air Jordan 2 next month and if the early images prove to be true it'll be one of the craziest colorways to ever adorn the silhouette.

As seen in the images first shared by sneaker source @Upcycle.sneaks, the forthcoming Air Jordan 2 features a wide range of materials, including quilted and patent leather, as well as suede and mesh. The mismatched design consists of red, gold and purple on the left shoe, while green, blue and orange combine on the right.

According to Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are expected to launch on March 5th, which is the same date that a "Raptors" Air Jordan 2 is rumored to release. This colorful design strays from the traditional black, red and purple 'Raptors' color scheme so we'll just have to wait until Jordan Brand makes an official announcement regarding the inspiration.

