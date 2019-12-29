If you're a Michael Jordan fan, then you know one of his most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 4 in the "Bred" or Black/Red colorway. Jordan set the standard for basketball players with his signature shoe line and now, some of the NBA's most prominent players are paying homage to him. Kyrie Irving is one of those players and his latest act of flattery, is the Nike Kyrie 6 "Bred." The Kyrie 6 is Irving's latest signature shoe and this "Bred" model is yet another great addition to a growing library of colorways.

Based on the official images below, you can see that the color blocking is exactly the same as the Air Jordan 4. The upper is black as grey cement makes its way onto the midsole. From there, red highlights dress up the outsole and the back heel. These elements come together to create an immediately-recognizable sneaker. If you love the Kyrie 6 and also like to collect retro models, then this is the sneaker for you.

According to Sole Collector, these will be hitting stores on Thursday, January 16th for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

