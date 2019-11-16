Space exploration has been something Nike has based many of its shoes around whether officially or unofficially. Perhaps the most recent example of this is Paul George's ultra-popular Nike PG3. There have been plenty of NASA colorways to be released and they've all done quite well on the market. Nike continues to implement space elements into their shoes and this latest Nike Air Max 98 is yet another example of that.

These official images show off a Nike Air Max 98 white and silver shimmery material. Meanwhile, vibrant reds and blues are plastered all over the rest of the sneaker which makes it look even more like a spacesuit. Overall, the concept is pulled off quite well here and if you're a big fan of this aesthetic, you'll certainly want to check these out. Not to mention, the Air Max 98 is a great silhouette with tons of wearability.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these will run you a hefty $180 USD although this is mostly because of the materials. As for the release date, these are expected to drop in the coming weeks. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike