One of the best Nike shoes of all time is the Nike Air Max 97, which released back in, you guessed it, 1997. This is a sneaker that has received a huge resurgence over the last 5 years and in 2022, it is celebrating its 25th anniversary. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Nike has some big plans for the sneaker, especially given just how popular it is amongst sneakerheads.

Thanks to US11, we now have a look at this brand new colorway which will combine the "Atlantic Blue" and "Neon" models. These are two iconic Air Max 97 colorways, and in the photos below, you can see how Atlanta Blue is represented on the upper, all while Neon is found on the midsole. It is a very solid look and if you love the Air Max 97, then you most certainly cannot go wrong with these.

For now, there is no release date for this sneaker, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments section down below.

Image via US11

Image via US11

Image via US11