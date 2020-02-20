High end fashion labels such as Maison Margiela and Balenciaga have perfected the art of creating the grossest sneakers possible that people will still willingly pay thousands of dollars for. The latest example of this phenomenon is the Maison Margiela Black Fusion Low, a shoe that cums equipped with a "transparent rubberized trim throughout."

The Maison Margiela Black Fusion Low, which retail for approximately $2,000, are described as follows:

"Taking the distressed trend to the extreme, the black chunky trainers draw inspiration from the fashion house’s pioneering work of the 1990s surrounding deconstruction. Each pair is crafted by hand, the hot glue droplets symbolic of the human craftsmanship that has gone into their inception."

In simpler terms, it looks like a Skechers shoe that just went 10 rounds with Lisa Ann. Check out some of the reactions to Maison Margiela's "cum shoes" in the tweets embedded below.