Spooky season is here and to celebrate, many thrill-seekers will be planning trips to haunted-houses. If you’re up for a challenge, USA Today is reporting that The McKamey Manor experience, which stretches from Summertown, Tennessee, to Huntsville, Alabama, may be the scariest in the country.

The owner, Russ McKamey, is so confident in its difficulty that he’s offering $20,000 to anyone who completes the tour; he claims no one has ever been able to. With a terrifying 40-page wavier, it’s easy to see why.

"I read it and I quit," said Kris Smith, a volunteer for McKamey's tours, who began as a hopeful contestant. "I got to the last page and turned around and went home… There's so much. You have to pull out your own teeth, there's a chance of getting a tattoo, a chance of your fingernails getting pulled out. It's really overwhelming. There's a chance of death. Accidents do happen."

The event’s website warns guests that this is more than just your average haunted house saying, “Be warned, MCKAMEY MANOR, is not your standard (boo) haunted house. This is an audience participation event in which (YOU) will live your own Horror Movie. This is a rough, intense and truly frightening experience. You must be in GREAT HEALTH to participate.”

If you’re feeling up to the challenge, check out the website here for more information.