Back in 2014, Fragment designer Hiroshi Fujiwara took the sneaker world by storm when he came through with the Fragment x Air Jordan 1. It was a shoe that featured black leather overlays and a blue back heel, while the Nike swoosh was black as well. It's a beautiful looking shoe that was so rare that it was almost impossible to cop. A few months ago, Fujiwara was spotted wearing a pair of Air Jordan 3's which had the exact same white, blue, and black color scheme. These photos were the only real look at the shoe but now, sneaker reselling app GOAT has come through with a closer look at the incredibly rare sample.

Based on the images in the post below, you can see that the Fragment logo is etched into the back heel just like it was on the Air Jordan 1 version. This is a unique colorway as far as Air Jordan 3's go and considering there is "Nike Air" branding on the back, it's clear that these would sell like hotcakes if they were to drop today.

These won't be released any time soon but would you cop if given the chance?