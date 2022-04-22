While the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the more coveted silhouette, fans have always appreciated a good Jordan 1 Mid. This is a silhouette that is more accessible due to the price, and it has also taken a lot more risks in terms of colorways. Fans have been blessed with some pretty cool models over the years, and the latest offering found below is one that should get Halloween fans pretty pumped up for the Fall.

As you can see from the official images, the shoe has a light pink toe box. This shade is also found on the tongue, and it is encapsulated by deep orange overlays. From there, the side panels of the shoe are black, which leads to a very nice contrast between the orange and black tones. When you put all of these colors together, it is easy to see why one would make the connection to Halloween.

A release date for these kicks has not yet been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these brand new shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike