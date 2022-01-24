The fashion world has lost another light. On Sunday, January 23rd, it was confirmed that legendary designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has passed away at the age of 73. The news was announced by the French creative's team in a statement on his Instagram page.

"We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace," the caption under a black screen reads.

As PEOPLE reports, Mugler was born on December 21st, 1948, in Strasbourg. He began designing in the 1970s, and would eventually become known for his sculpted, sexy, hyper-feminine, avant-garde designs.

He retired from fashion two decades ago, in 2002, and the next year his ready-to-wear brand was shuttered by Clarins. Despite this, he remained a staple in the fashion community, and his brand was relaunched in 2010 as just Mugler, with Casey Cadwallader acting as the current creative director.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The late designer came out of retirement for a handful of special occasions over the years – most notably, Beyoncé's I Am... World Tour, and the 2019 Met Gala, when he designed Kim Kardashian's incredible dress, which was inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin.

"He always, it's a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything," the KUWTK star told PEOPLE at the time. "His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever."

Following the tragic news, thousands of tributes to Mugler have been pouring in from fans, collaborators, and celebrities alike.

Stars like Cardi B, Megan Fox, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Madonna, and Lady Gaga have also worn Mugler's designs over the years.

RIP.





[Via]