THEY. Team Up With Bino Rideaux To Drop "Lonely"

THEY. is an R&B duo consisting of Dante Jones and Drew Love. The two artists hail from Los Angeles, California, and are signed to Mind Of a Genius Records. Known for their diverse use of beats along with their unforgettable lyrics, the group has made a name for themselves in the industry. They've worked with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Jessie Reyez, and more and they don't plan on stopping anytime soon.

On Friday, August 5, THEY. dropped their latest single "Lonely." Featuring Bino Rideaux, the three-minute song talked about being there for a specific person and satisfying their needs. As the beat started, guitar strums began to echo and Drew Love came in with a catchy verse. "Ain't got to be lonely, lonely, lonely/You know what I got waiting for you/However you want it, want it, I got it/You know there's nothing I wouldn't do."

Drew then went into his verse where he sang about catching a vibe and being better than the average guy. Following this, Bino chimed in with the same energy. "You got that something I could get with/You look like the one I could be lit with," he rhymed.

Stream the love song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Girl, you got that something I can vibe with

Yeah, I know you feel it when we ridin'

Drop the top and see the stars allignin'

Tell me what you need and I'll provide it