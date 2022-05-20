THEY. Drop Sultry "Blü Moon"

THEY. have taken a two-year break, and it seems time has aged them like fine wine. After their breakout debut Nü Religion, the duo found themselves doing shows with massive acts like PARTYNEXTDOOR and Jeremih. Their list of collaborations is long: Rihanna, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, FKA Twigs, BTS, and many others have tapped THEY. to contribute to their work. Three years after Nü Religion, THEY. released The Amanda Tape, which had features from Juicy J, Wale, and Tinashé. Since then, they've remained quiet.

Now the two have finally returned with the futuristic RnB-funk hybrid "Blü Moon." THEY. sing of the delicate subtleties which abound in a budding relationship. The instrumentation is lush, with glittering synths, sumptuous electric piano riffs, and distant guitar arpeggios. The accompanying video to the song is fitting, beautifully shot with a retro feel.

Since the release of The Amanda Tape, THEY. decided to leave the major label system in an effort to retain their artistic integrity. With "Blü Moon," the duo have proven that the decision has allowed them to do just that.

Check out the new song and its accompanying video below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain’t gotta say nothin’, you know I been around the way

Skip that bulls**t, you might as well just tell it to me straight

Girl, you been caught my eye

I’m thinkin’ we might tonight