THEY. & Juicy J Threaten To "STCU"

Dre D.
September 16, 2020 10:35
THEY. link up with the Memphis rapper for a nocturnal banger.


THEY. have been rolling out an impressive run of singles in anticipation of their upcoming The Amanda Tape, with a new song dropping every month since June.

The LA-based duo are especially talented in setting a vibe and have done a pretty good job of covering all sorts of ground in the new music, from the acoustic, slow burning "Count Me In" to their throwback-inspired Tinashe collaboration, "Play Fight."

Now the duo look to Memphis for their new single with Juicy J, "STCU." Production was handled by THEY. producer Dante Jones, who pays homage to Juicy J's trademark eighth note hi hats and deep snares for his take on that classic Memphis sound. Set against a slithering guitar loop, Drew Love's silky vocals sound warm even when he's threatening to shoot the club up. 

Juicy J arrives with a characteristically bouncy second verse, sounding just as hype as he did in the "Tear Up da Club" days.

Check out "STCU" below. Will you be checking for The Amanda Tape? 

Quotable Lyrics
Tore the club up then I shot your club up
I might love her
I ain't use no rubber
She said don't worry bout that sh*t
You know I'm safe
I said don't matter anyway
B*tch it's too late

