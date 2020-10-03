These Girls Have Casey Veggies "Moonwalkin" In New Single

Casey Veggies is one of those artists that's really your favourite rapper's favourite rapper.

The LA native has been bubbling in the underground for a while, linking up with artists like 03 Greedo, Mac Miller, and Dom Kennedy.

For those of you that didn't already know, Casey was one of the founding members of Odd Future, leaving the group after appearing on their debut The Odd Future Tape and Tyler's Bastard.

His Odd Future ties and associations with artists like Wiz Khalifa reveal the rapper's penchant for laidback stoner raps but he's doing something a little different with this one.

Over a bouncy Iamsu-type beat, Casey turns the autotune up and infuses a little more melody into his confident flow as he speaks on a very special girl that has him feeling like Michael Jackson dance moves.

Check out "Moonwalkin" below and let us know what you think of the LA rapper's latest offering in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

See you with your crew shawty, what it do shawty

You tryna play it cool but I'ma act a fool on it

I've been getting to know you but now I'm through talking

Now we get so high, I feel like I'm moonwalking

She want a westside n**** that's gone break the rules on it

Had to make my move on it, I can't lose on it

Put her in some double C and made her choose on me

If you come and fuck with me then we can't lose shawty