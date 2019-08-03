Sometimes, you just can't resist.
Whether you prefer to order from Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, or another food delivery service, there's a decent chance the person bringing you your meal had a little taste in the car. If you drive Uber as a side hustle, maybe you can provide some insight into this. According to a new survey conducted by US Foods, over one-quarter of all delivery drivers polled have admitted to tasting a client's food before delivering the goods. That means that the next time to order in, you might want to consider copping a larger portion since you might actually be sharing.
As reported by Complex, a Jimmy John's delivery driver was caught on camera having a sip of his customer's drink before they answered the door and it prompted a mass survey to be conducted. You may not think that your driver is gonna steal a french fry out of your McDonald's bag but this actually happens way more frequently than you'd like to believe. The report reads that 28% of drivers that were polled admitted to creeping through your dinner before ringing the doorbell.
One suggested fix has been tamper-proof labels, which some fast-food restaurants have already started using. However, some restaurants don't have the means to keep up with production costs or special packaging. Are you scared to order in now?