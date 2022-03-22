Theophilus London made his way to the headlines this week because of a shocking altercation with comedian D.L. Hughley at Nobu over the weekend. The singer said he pulled up on D.L. to press him about his recent comments about Kanye West, demanding an apology from the comedian. Soon, the situation became one of the hottest topics in hip-hop and entertainment news.

An extension of Ye's feud with D.L. Hughley, the music legend's frequent collaborator Theophilus London pulled up on D.L. Hughley in the restaurant's bathroom and has been talking about the incident ever since. Hughley responded and implied that Theo is clout-chasing by behaving in this manner, but the singer doesn't have any problems with that label for himself. In fact, he says that he's contributing to D.L.'s own "fifteen minutes of fame" and suggesting that the comedian rings up Netflix for a new special.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images



Rick Diamond/Getty Images

"Who is the current king of comedy? Is it me?!" asked Theo on Instagram following his altercation with Hughley. "Just to clear the air pls swipe.

Regardless of my humor on what’s real or not this is the internet aka fast food entertainment. U can cancel a n***a, but u can’t cancel the culture. If you love me then I love you. The rest of y’all hop off my d*ck. DL don’t be using this [eggplant emoji] too much. U were a king in comedy! This is the best time to call Netflix. #15mins."

In the same post, he shared the full video of his altercation with Hughley, which started as a friendly encounter as they dapped each other up. However, when Theo mentioned that D.L. should make things right with Ye, the comedian seemed a little upset and walked off to do his business.

Theo followed up with some posts on Instagram Stories, saying, "Man every black leader in my dm hitting me. Asking bout DL about me and what happen. This that internet sh*t and people at home having nothing else to do but read headlines and flip out. And look at stories. Ya man DL was looking clean and having a meeting! This 15 mins been doing well for the legend. Y'all know my body, y'all know my heart and y'all know my soul. I spoke to DL like a man would. Y'all n***as want to see somebody die on the cross or sumn. Honestly I read a room well! I knew y'all would take the bait. Man I'm here reading a script for my first film debut..."

He continued, "My humor ain't for you OLD ASS N***AS. I represent the youth and I'm 34! That's why I'm still relevant and my music is timeless. Keep talking. It helps DL."

In another post, Theo gave the world a sneak peek into what he texted Ye about the situation, saying, "Just pulled up on this corn ball at nobu told him to apologize on camera asap."

What do you think about Theophilus London's messages about his altercation with D.L. Hughley? Let us know in the comments.







Screenshots via @theophiluslondon on Instagram