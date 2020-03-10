THEMXXNLIGHT Sings Through The Drama On "Back Up"

THEMXXNLIGHT's new EP Double Trouble brought us a two-track offering that included a smooth banger titled "Ride" produced by Sledgren. The second of those songs is "Back Up," and it deals with a topic that many broken-hearted fellas out there can relate to.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Playing with the "trapsoul" sound that Bryson Tiller coined back in 2015, Akash and Krish let their airy vocals glide over this hi-hat instrumental while telling their respective ladies to fall back on bringing all the drama. Whether she's tripping over nothing, trying to "get a bag" even after the relationship is over or still trying to get to their stacks by any means necessary, both brothers have clearly had enough. In short, no more Louie bags for you shawty!

Listen to "Back Up" off THEMXXNLIGHT's new EP Double Trouble below:

Quotable Lyrics:

You let go of the best you ever had

I would spend my cash on you

Don't you come crawling back when you need a bag

Don't you bring up the drama I left behind

If you want that Louie just wait in line

Back up to the back of the line...of the line

If you're gonna act up

Girl don't hit my line...hit my line